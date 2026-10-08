Baltimore Police release sketch of person wanted in connection with killing of transgender woman

BALTIMORE — Baltimore police have released a sketch of a person wanted in connection with the killing of transgender woman Sophie Lee.

She was shot and killed in the 2400 block of North Calvert Street on Sept. 11.

Baltimore Safe Haven

Anyone who can identify the person depicted in the sketch or has information about the homicide is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. An $8,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Following Lee's death, Baltimore Safe Haven started a GoFundMe page to support her family. The Black- and trans-led nonprofit provides housing, health and other supportive services to the LGBTQIA+ community.

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