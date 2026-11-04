Baltimore police release bodycam footage from Erdman Avenue police shooting

BALTIMORE, Md. — The Baltimore Police Department has released the body-worn camera footage from a police shooting in October.

The shooting happened on Oct. 22 in the 3900 block of Erdman Avenue in East Baltimore. The 44-year-old man who was shot remains in critical but stable condition at an area hospital, police said.

A Baltimore police officer shot the man on a Thursday afternoon, according to Chief of Patrol Col. Ryan Lee.

Lee said an officer was working crime suppression around 12:15 p.m. in a marked vehicle when he began speaking with a man. The officer got out of his car and approached the man, who ran away. Lee said the officer chased him and the man pulled out a weapon, later identified as a semi-automatic handgun, and pointed it at the officer.

The officer fired multiple rounds at the man, who was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. Police were not able to confirm the man's identity at the time but said he was believed to be an adult.

"This is a traumatic incident for this neighborhood, but we want to be very clear: we will not have individuals willingly walking around carrying firearms and pulling a firearm out in a place right next to a library, right next to a childcare center, where they could be children or elderly there," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said. "We are lucky that our police officer was not injured."

The Maryland Attorney General's office was notified and responded to the scene.

You can view the body-worn camera footage from the incident.

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