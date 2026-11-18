BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police say they have recovered the vehicle involved in Sunday’s fatal hit-and-run in Canton and have a “strong person of interest.”

Police shared the update Tuesday night during a Canton Community Association meeting, saying investigators are now working to place that person in the vehicle. Police would not say where the vehicle was recovered, citing the ongoing investigation.

The crash happened around 2:45 a.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of O’Donnell Street. Police said a 42-year-old man was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. He later died at Johns Hopkins Hospital.

The community association identified the victim as Mike Hubbard and held a moment of silence for him during Tuesday’s meeting.

The crash also prompted discussion about traffic and pedestrian safety around O’Donnell Square, with city leaders and residents calling for additional traffic-calming measures.

Anyone with information is asked to call Baltimore Police at 410-396-2606 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

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