Baltimore mother charged in 2-month-old son's death after autopsy finds abuse, malnutrition

BALTIMORE — A 20-year-old Baltimore woman is charged with child abuse resulting in death more than a year after her 2-month-old son died.

Baltimore Police said Taylor Williams was arrested Oct. 5 in connection with the death of her son, Malik Woodard.

Baltimore Police

Officers were called to Loch Raven Boulevard and Gorsuch Avenue on Aug. 31, 2025, for a report of an infant who was not breathing. Malik was taken to Johns Hopkins Pediatrics, where he died.

His remains were taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

Police said medical examiners notified investigators on June 22 that Malik died from head trauma, severe dehydration and malnutrition.

Following an investigation by homicide detectives, a warrant was issued for Williams.

Members of the Warrant Apprehension Task Force arrested Williams in the 300 block of Kane Street. She was taken to Central Booking and charged with first-degree child abuse resulting in death.

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