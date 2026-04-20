Baltimore City School Board unanimously votes to approve new CEO

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore City Board of School Commissioners on Monday unanimously voted to approve a new Chief Executive Officer.

Dr. Jermaine Dawson takes over the district effective July 1.

Currently Dawson is a deputy superintendent in Philadelphia.

He succeeds Dr. Sonja Santelises, who accepted an administrative position at Yale after spending a decade as CEO of Baltimore City Schools.

“I am honored to lead City Schools at such a pivotal moment,” said Dawson. “Together with our students, educators, families, and community, we will build on the district’s strong foundation and accelerate progress to ensure every student has the opportunity to succeed. I look forward to partnering with the Board and our community to make Baltimore City Public Schools one of the top urban school districts in the country.”