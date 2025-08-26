Maryland English & Math scores increased during 2024-2025 school year

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Department of Education is out with results of the 2024-2025 Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program (MCAP).

Each year the state assesses public school students in grades 3 through 8, along with 10th graders to evaluate their progress in mathematics and English Language Arts.

While an overwhelming majority of scores increased over last year, some remain alarmingly low, specifically in math.

Only Kent and Queen Anne's Counties saw decreases in English Language Arts among the 10 jurisdictions we reviewed.

All 10, however, improved in math proficiency, the lowest being Baltimore City at 12.6 percent.

Statewide, Maryland students were 50.8 percent proficient in English Language Arts, up from 48.4 percent from the 2023/2024 school year.

As for Mathematics, the statewide proficiency rate stands at 26.5 percent compared to 24.1 in 2023/2024.

Significant achievement gaps, however, remain in both English and math, among non-native English speaking students, economically disadvantaged students, and students with disabilities.

Below we compare overall math and English scores in 2023-2024 to 2024-2025.

Anne Arundel County:

2023/2024 English - 53.9% 2024/2025 English - 56.3%

2023/2024 Math - 27.6% 2024/2025 Math - 28.8%

Baltimore County:

2023/2024 English: 41.9% 2024/2025 English: 45%

2023/2024 Math: 19.3% 2024/2025 Math: 20.7

Baltimore City:



2023/2024 English Grade 10 - 34.5% English Grade 8- 28.4% English Grade 7 - 32.4% English Grade 6 - 30% English Grade 5 - 21.3% English Grade 4 - 23.7% English Grade 3 - 24%

2024/2025 English Grade 10 - 42.6% English Grade 8 - 30.7% English Grade 7 - 37.4% English Grade 6: 32.2% English Grade 5 - 21.5% English Grade 4 - 25.3% English Grade 3 - 29.9%

*The Department of Education's online database does not provide Baltimore City's overall English scores from 23/25-24/25*

2023/2024 Math 10.2% 2024/2025 Math 12.6%

Carroll County:

2023/2024 English: 64.8% 2024/2025 English: 66.5%

2023/2024 Math: 37.7% 2024/2025 Math: 40.5%

Cecil County:

2023/2024 English: 44.8% 2024/2025 English: 46.3%

2023/2024 Math: 19.2 2024/2025 Math: 20.1%

Frederick County:

2023/2024 English: 60% 2024/2025 English 63%

2023/2024 Math: 32.1% 2024/2025 Math 36.8%

Harford County:

2023/2024 English: 56.7% 2024/2025 English: 60.2%

2023/2024 Math: 24.9% 2024/2025 Math: 28.4%

Howard County:

2023/2024 English: 63% 2024/2025 English: 65.2%

2023/2024 Math: 41.1% 2024/2025 Math: 42%

Kent County:

2023/2024 English: 41.2% 2024/2025 English: 40.7*

2023/2024 Math: 12.6% 2024/2025 Math: 16.3%

Queen Anne's County:

2023/2024 English: 58.5% 2024/2025 English: 57%*

2023/2024 Math 28.7%. 2024/2025 Math 31.6%

As results were revealed, area school systems celebrated.

“This data is evidence that the work we have done over the last three years is paying dividends, but we need to be clear that we have a long way to go in our recovery from learning loss incurred during the pandemic,” Anne Arundel County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mark Bedell said. “Our goal is to get every single one of our students to the proficient level, and we’ll continue to work with our amazing teachers and support staff to get there.” - Anne Arundel County Public Schools

“Once again, the achievement of our students continues to improve at all levels on the state’s various assessments,” said Dr. Frank Vetter, Frederick County Schools Director of Assessment, Data Reporting, & Strategic Improvement . “We also know that we have an opportunity for further growth this year with many students close to earning a proficient score.” - Frederick County Public Schools

“Maryland students are making progress. For the third year in a row, we have seen performance increases,” said Dr. Carey M. Wright, State Superintendent of Schools. “We will continue to explore enhanced teacher resources, professional learning and student supports. I am excited that we’re headed in the right direction.” - Maryland State Department of Education