Baltimore City Schools CEO serving as the second superintendent-in-residence at The Broad Center at Yale

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Public Schools CEO, Dr. Sonja Santelises, has been selected to serve as the second superintendent-in-residence at The Broad Center at Yale School of Management.

This doesn't mean she is leaving her current role. She will serve as CEO while serving concurrently in this new national role. The Broad Center role is part-time and flexible.

The Broad Center at Yale SOM offers two tuition‑free programs for urban school leaders — a Master’s in Public Education Management and a Fellowship for Public Education Leadership.

Dr. Santelises will be superintendent in residence, leading fellowship sessions, teaching in the master’s program, and mentoring alumni preparing for district leadership.

“Sonja has worked tirelessly to craft meaningful curricula, make her district’s facilities more sustainable, modernize vocational training, and respond to the unprecedented challenges posed by the COVID pandemic,” said Yale SOM Dean Kerwin K. Charles in the organization’s announcement.

Dr. Sonja Santelises has led BCPSS since 2016 and will leave the school system on June 30th, 2026. The Board of School Commissioners is seeking her replacement.