AG says no charges filed in fatal police-involved shooting in Park Heights

BALTIMORE — Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown announced that no charges will be filed in the fatal police-involved shooting that occurred in Park Heights in March.

Jonathan Ingram, 33, was shot and killed by police during the standoff.

On March 10, Baltimore police responded to the 6200 block of Park Heights Avenue following a burglary report.

When officers arrived, they learned that one man and two women were inside the home. The man, later identified as Ingram, fired at officers and threatened the lives of the two women inside, police said.

Body camera footage shows officers going behind the home to find a woman who had jumped from a second-floor window. She was then safely carried to a police vehicle.

Ingram allegedly continued firing at officers, striking one. As the standoff continued, police fatally shot Ingram when he appeared in a window.

RELATED: Suspect killed by sniper after shooting BPD officer, taking hostage in standoff

The injured officer and both women were taken to hospitals for treatment.

After completing its investigation and evaluating all available evidence, the Office of the Attorney General determined that the officer involved did not commit a crime under Maryland law.