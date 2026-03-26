Baltimore Police release body-worn camera video of fatal police involved shooting

PARK HEIGHTS, Md. — The Baltimore Police Department released body-worn camera recordings from the fatal police-involved shooting earlier this month on the 6200 block of Park Heights Avenue.

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The video shows the first officer approaching the home and then calling in that shots have been fired.

BPD

It shows additional officers arriving to evacuate the officer from a vulnerable position behind a tree.

BPD

Police officers go behind the house and find a woman who had jumped out of a second-floor window.

Officers carry her to a police vehicle, as she tells them she hasn't been shot and wants her mom.

As the video continues, an officer is shot, and other officers locate the wound and provide some initial emergency medical care.

There is video from Foxtrot, BPD's helicopter unit, which shows the suspect in the window and indicates the suspect is down.

BPD

The video ends with officers entering the home, finding the second victim, and finding the suspect dead, and his gun nearby.

You can find the full video here, but there is strong language and images that may be disturbing.