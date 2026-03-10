Suspect killed by sniper after shooting BPD officer, taking hostage in standoff

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore police officer was shot during an active shooter incident in Northwest Baltimore Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the 6200 block of Park Heights Avenue.

Officers were taking cover as the suspect fired at them from the house, police say.

One victim jumped from a window to escape the house.

The suspect later appeared in a window holding another victim hostage with a gun to their head.

Snipers were able to shoot the suspect one of the times when he appeared in the window. He died from his injuries.

Police say one of the involved officers was shot and sent to Shock Trauma.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley says the officer was shot in the leg and is listed as stable.

Update on BPD shootout that left officer wounded, suspect dead Update on BPD shootout that left officer wounded, suspect dead

People are asked to avoid the surrounding areas.

This is a breaking news story that will continue to be updated.