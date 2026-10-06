86 arrested in Baltimore warrant operation, including suspects wanted in homicides and shootings

BALTIMORE — A two-week warrant operation in Baltimore led to 86 arrests and 92 warrants served, including several tied to homicides and shootings, according to Baltimore Police.

The operation ran from Sept. 14 through Sept. 26 and involved local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.

Police said four people were arrested on homicide-related warrants and three others on attempted-murder warrants connected to nonfatal shootings. Other warrants involved robberies, assaults, a sex offense, theft and traffic charges.

Among those arrested was 54-year-old Russell Jackson, who police said was wanted in connection with the March fatal shooting of Kenneth Blake on Wilkens Avenue.

Police also arrested Adrian McFadden, 34, and Donavan Brooks, 23, in connection with the Aug. 30 shooting of a 19-year-old man on East North Avenue.

Baltimore Police

The operation included Baltimore County Police, Maryland State Police, the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Baltimore Police said its Warrant Apprehension Task Force has made more than 1,600 arrests this year, 261 more than during the same period last year.

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