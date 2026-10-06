23-year-old arrested in connection with shooting death of 12-year-old Baltimore girl

BALTIMORE, Md. — A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a 12-year-old Baltimore girl, Khloe Ishway.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Baltimore City Police Commissioner Richard Worley released a statement following the arrest.

“Khloe was just 12 years old. She should have a whole life ahead of her: school, a career, time spent with family and friends. Instead, she was killed because two adult men resorted to deadly violence to resolve an argument over a parking spot. Our hearts remain with Khloe’s mother, her family and friends, and our entire community, and we are committed to getting justice on their behalf," the statement read in part.

23-year-old Tyree Reynolds was arrested on Tuesday and faces multiple charges; including murder, attempted murder, assault, and reckless endangerment among others.

“Khloe’s tragic death is a painful reminder of the responsibility we all share to protect our children and keep our communities safe," the mayor and police commissioner stated. "Young people and families should never have to fear becoming victims in places where they should feel safe."

Khloe Ishway was killed in the Saturday shooting at Leon Day Park. Four other people were injured in the incident that happened during Homecoming activities for the Charm City Buccaneers, a youth football and cheer organization.

At the scene, a 25-year-old unidentified woman was taken to the hospital by paramedics. The youth organization said she was the mother of one of the players.

Two other victims, a 23-year-old man and a 28-year-old man, later walked into a hospital with gunshot wounds.

Just after 10 p.m., a 35-year-old woman walked into the hospital with a graze wound on her back from the same incident.

According to a release from the Charm City Buccaneers, the incident stemmed from an argument over a parking space in the neighborhood near Leon Day Park. The organization says several individuals made their way toward the park, followed by a homeowner, and that's when the shooting happened.

Hundreds of family members, friends, and community members gathered Monday night to honor the life of Khloe.

Khloe's mother, Kristin Reese, said the loss was devastating. "These couple days have been so hard, but I have to stay strong for my baby, of course, but it has been a disaster," Reese said.

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