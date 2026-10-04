12-year-old girl killed, 3 others injured in shooting at Leon Day Park

BALTIMORE — A 12-year-old girl was killed and three other people were injured in a shooting at Leon Day Park on Saturday night.

Baltimore Police were called to the 1200 block of Franklintown Road for reports of a shooting. Officers found the 12-year-old girl and a 25-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene. Paramedics took the woman to the hospital.

"What happened tonight is disgusting, heartbreaking, and unacceptable. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and everyone impacted by this tragedy. We will do everything in our power to hold those responsible accountable," said Mayor Brandon Scott, in a post on X.

Two other victims, men ages 23 and 28, later walked into a hospital with gunshot wounds.

All three adults are expected to survive. No arrests have been made.

The shooting comes just weeks after a 3-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl were among seven people shot on East Fayette Street in Baltimore.

The 3-year-old and teenager remained hospitalized the following day, while the other five victims were released.

Anyone with information about Saturday’s shooting is asked to call Baltimore Police homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

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