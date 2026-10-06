Suspect taken into custody in connection to fatal hit-and-run in Severna Park

ANNE ARUNDEL, Md. — A suspect has been taken into custody in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in Saverna Park Saturday evening.

According to Anne Arundel County Police, the hit-and-run happened just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday when Steve Reynolds, 54, was hit in a crosswalk.

The vehicle then fled the scene. Reynolds later died as a result of his injuries.

WMAR 2News sat down with Reynolds' family Monday, who called for the driver to turn themselves in.

"He has just, a generous, loving heart. Caring for absolutely everyone," his sister, Sherry Erickson, said.

Family calls on driver in fatal Severna Park hit-and-run to turn themselves in

Reynolds was a fisherman, local businessman, and a father of four.

Police have not yet provided any information regarding the identity of the suspect.

This is a developing story, so check back with WMAR2News.com for updates. Email the WMAR-2 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.