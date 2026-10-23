Your weekend planner: Barbie Truck, BARCStoberfest, Lantern Parade and more

BARCStoberfest

The 22nd annual BARCStoberfest returns to Patterson Park Saturday, raising money for the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter.

The pet-friendly festival includes the Ready, Set, SNIFF! 5K, a half-mile pet parade, Howl-o-Ween Pet Costume Contest, beer garden, vendors and activities for kids.

The event runs Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Barbie Truck Original Icon Tour

Barbie is rolling into Baltimore County this weekend.

The Barbie Truck Original Icon Tour will stop at The Avenue at White Marsh Saturday, offering exclusive tour merchandise including Barbie apparel, accessories and collectibles.

The truck will be at The Avenue from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Pet Vaccination and Microchip Clinic

Pet owners can get low-cost vaccines and microchips Saturday at a clinic hosted by the Humane Society of Harford County.

The clinic runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Aberdeen Fire Department Station 1. Vaccines are $15 each, microchips are $25 and appointments are not required. The clinic is open to pet owners regardless of where they live.

Community Wellness Day

UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center will host a free Community Wellness Day Saturday at its Outpatient Care Center in Glen Burnie.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to noon and will offer free health screenings, flu vaccinations, fresh produce and family-friendly activities. The Anne Arundel County Department of Health and other community partners will also provide health resources and information.

Great Baltimore Lantern Parade

The Great Baltimore Lantern Parade returns to Patterson Park Saturday for its 27th year.

The free festival begins at 4 p.m. with lantern-making workshops, a kids costume contest, performances, food and arts-and-crafts vendors.

Participants will begin lining up near the Boat Lake at 6:30 p.m., and the parade steps off at 7 p.m. A finale is scheduled for 8:30 p.m.

Downtown Columbia Maker Faire

The Downtown Columbia Maker Faire takes over Merriweather Park at Symphony Woods on Sunday.

The free event brings together artists, engineers, scientists and crafters for workshops, demonstrations and presentations featuring everything from painting and sculpting to robotics and digital art.

The Maker Faire runs from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at Merriweather Park at Symphony Woods

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