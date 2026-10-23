This week in Matter for Mallory: Health care costs and check fraud

This week, Mallory checks in on patients caught in the ongoing Johns Hopkins–UnitedHealthcare dispute as another open enrollment season approaches. Plus, more altered checks are turning up in Baltimore County, raising questions about whether a gel pen is enough to protect your money.

🏥 No Hopkins–UnitedHealthcare deal as patients face higher costs

More than a year after Johns Hopkins left UnitedHealthcare's network, patients are still making difficult decisions about their care. One Maryland mother battling stage 4 cancer says keeping her Hopkins doctors has meant paying nearly four times as much for health insurance. With no deal in sight, families are weighing their options as open enrollment approaches.

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More altered checks reported in Baltimore County. Is gel ink enough?

📬 More altered checks surface in Baltimore County. Is gel ink enough?

A White Marsh construction company is reporting more altered and counterfeit checks tied to the Nottingham Post Office. While gel pens can help prevent check washing, banking experts warn they won't stop criminals from using your account information to create fake checks. The USPS Office of Inspector General confirms the matter is part of an active investigation.

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Still no Hopkins–UnitedHealthcare deal as patients weigh the cost of keeping their doctors

💡 Mallory's Tip of the Week: Don't Pay Full Price for Halloween Candy

Stocking up for trick-or-treaters? Compare the price per ounce, not the price per bag. Bigger bags aren't always the better deal, especially when stores are running promotions.