John Legend to perform at The Sound Garden in Fells Point to celebrate new album

BALTIMORE — John Legend is coming to Baltimore! The R&B legend is performing live at The Sound Garden in Fells Point on Oct. 27.

The store announced the intimate performance on its Facebook page. The first show sold out so quickly that a second was added.

The record store is now hosting performances at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Pre-order his new album, “Muse,” on vinyl or CD and choose free in-store pickup to secure priority entry. The album comes out Oct. 23, and you’ll receive a wristband for your show when you pick it up.

Legend last performed in Maryland in December 2024 at The Hall at LIVE! Casino and Hotel as part of “A John Legend Christmas Tour.” He also headlined Pier Six in 2014 as part of his “All of Me Tour.”

The Sound Garden has been a Fells Point fixture since opening in 1993.

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