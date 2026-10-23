Essex library project gets $2.5M funding boost as plans move closer to reality

ESSEX, Md. — Plans for a new Baltimore County Public Library branch in Essex are $2.5 million closer to becoming a reality.

Local, state and federal leaders gathered Thursday to announce new funding for the project.

U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen secured $2 million for the future library, while Maryland State Sen. Johnny Ray Salling and State Del. Richard Metzgar committed another $500,000 through a state legislative bond initiative.

The new 35,769-square-foot branch is planned for 4.61 acres at 1517 Old Eastern Avenue. It would replace the current 20,000-square-foot Essex Branch in the Middlesex Shopping Center, which was built in 1969.

Plans call for spaces for children, teens and adults, along with an auditorium, food pantry, digital technology areas and outdoor programming space.

"It's complete with all of the amenities needed for a 21st century library, meeting rooms, conference rooms, a technology area, business and employment center, a food pantry, along with dedicated spaces for families, teens, and early age children," Board of Library Trustees President Javaka Ganguly said at Thursday's announcement.

Voters will also have a say in the project's future.

Question N on Baltimore County's general election ballot would provide an additional $58.7 million to fully fund the project if approved by voters.

The existing Essex Branch serves nearly 70,000 residents in eastern Baltimore County. During fiscal year 2026, more than 122,000 people visited the branch, according to the library system

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