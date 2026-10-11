New Malcolm X monument honoring his legacy of education coming to Annapolis library

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A new permanent monument honoring Malcolm X and his connection to education will be installed at the Michael E. Busch Annapolis Library.

Malcolm X was one of the 20th century's most prominent civil rights leaders, known for advocating for Black empowerment and human rights.

The monument focuses on the role books and education played throughout his life. It will feature biographical information, photographs, and quotes highlighting his belief in the power of education.

The monument will be one of the first permanent public art installations at an Anne Arundel County Public Library location.

The project was funded by the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Committee, the Caucus of African American Leaders, Anne Arundel County and community donors.

The monument will be unveiled during a ceremony at 11 a.m. Oct. 14 on the library's campus.

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