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New Malcolm X monument honoring his legacy of education coming to Annapolis library

Malcolm X
Edward Kitch/AP
File - In this May 22, 1964, file photo, civil rights leader Malcolm X speaks during a press conference in Chicago. "Who Killed Malcolm X?" currently streaming on Netflix dives into questions surrounding his 1965 assassination and allegations of a botched investigation. (AP Photo/Edward Kitch, File)
Malcolm X
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ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A new permanent monument honoring Malcolm X and his connection to education will be installed at the Michael E. Busch Annapolis Library.

Malcolm X was one of the 20th century's most prominent civil rights leaders, known for advocating for Black empowerment and human rights.

The monument focuses on the role books and education played throughout his life. It will feature biographical information, photographs, and quotes highlighting his belief in the power of education.

The monument will be one of the first permanent public art installations at an Anne Arundel County Public Library location.

The project was funded by the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Committee, the Caucus of African American Leaders, Anne Arundel County and community donors.

The monument will be unveiled during a ceremony at 11 a.m. Oct. 14 on the library's campus.

This is a developing story, so check back with WMAR2News.com for updates. Email the WMAR-2 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

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