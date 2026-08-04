Nearly 50 cars remain trapped underneath Empire Towers in Glen Burnie, nearly one month after evacuation

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — It's been nearly a month since the 10-story Empire Towers building in Glen Burnie was forced to evacuate due to structural concerns.

According to the Anne Arundel County Government, the building was compromised during a non-permitted construction project conducted inside the parking garage.

The office building that sits along Ritchie Highway has sat unoccupied ever since, with a 150 foot safety perimeter put in place.

All the while 47 cars remain trapped in the building's parking garage, leaving owners no option to recover them.

As it stands now, people could be without their cars for up to 90 days, or until the building is deemed stable enough to allow for pick-up.

"We are unable to provide a timeline for removal of vehicles at this early stage of the shoring work," Empire Towers told WMAR. "Any process or timeline will be developed in conjunction with the structural engineers working at the site, who will determine when it is safe to carefully begin removal of vehicles."

In the meantime, Empire Towers is offering those affected $3,000 towards alternative transportation with no conditions attached.

"We sincerely appreciate the patience and understanding of tenants and the public as we work together to navigate these unexpected and challenging events," said Empire Towers. "We are committed to transparency and a safe resolution for our tenants and the public."

As for several businesses operating out of the building who've been impacted by the closure, the County has issued at least 30 grants worth $2,500 each.

For more information on the Empire Towers incident, click here.