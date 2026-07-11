150-foot perimeter established around Empire Towers after structural incident

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — The office of Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman announced Friday evening that a 150-foot safety perimeter has been established around Empire Towers following Thursday's structural integrity incident.

At 2:30 p.m., firefighters with the Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded to the 7300 block of Ritchie Highway for the incident.

At the scene, first responders found that the parking garage beneath Empire Towers had been compromised during construction work.

RELATED: Glen Burnie office building evacuated over structural concern

Over 100 people were evacuated as a precaution, with no injuries reported, according to officials.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department reiterated on social media that the building did not collapse.

At this time, the building has been deemed unsafe, meaning no public entry is permitted.

A partial lane reduction has also been implemented by the Maryland State Highway Administration on southbound Route 2, which will shift traffic to maintain one open lane**,** while also preserving the safety perimeter.

The road closure perimeter has also been updated and relocated to 6th Avenue, affecting both Crain Highway and southbound Ritchie Highway. (removed duplicate "to")

Motorists should expect delays and should use the detour via 8th Avenue and Route 648.

County Executive Pittman's office says business owners impacted by the incident are encouraged to contact the Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation at info@aaedc.org.

Officials say real-time updates will be provided as information becomes available.