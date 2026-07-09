Glen Burnie office building evacuated over structural concern

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — An officer building in Glen Burnie has been evacuated after fire crews reported the parking area had "structural integrity issues."

People in the area are asked to avoid Empire Tower, a 10-story office building located in the 7300 block of Ritchie Highway.

A spokesperson with the Anne Arundel County Fire Department says there has been no collapse and all occupants have been safely evacuated.

People were evacuated due to an abundance of caution.

Crews are remaining on scene to determine the safety of the structure.

No injuries have been reported at this time.