County announces repair work to begin at Empire Towers following mass evacuation

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Anne Arundel County officials provided an update on Empire Towers, the office building evacuated due to structural integrity issues.

Remediation for the 10-story office building will start this week.

Once the work begins, it will take about 10 days to install structural supports needed to stabilize the building.

Officials say once the building is stabilized, the 150-foot safety perimeter will be lifted.

As for now, the building remains unsafe.

Last week, first responders found that the parking garage beneath Empire Towers had been compromised during construction work.

Anne Arundel County Assisstant Fire Chief Lawrence Shultz says the 911 caller reported seeing enough debris and concrete on the floor to prompt them to call the department with concerns.

Over 100 people were evacuated as a precaution, with no injuries reported, according to officials.

"The biggest challenge right now is that not a single person hired by the property owner to provide a full assessment has been able to make it even halfway back into the garage. The contractors who have shared information with us have deemed that it's too dangerous for them to go into it until shoring is put in place," Shultz said.

Business owners impacted by the incident are encouraged to apply for the Empire Towers Disaster Recovery Grant, with $2,500 grants available to eligible businesses located at 7310 Ritchie Highway or within the 150-foot safety perimeter.

A webpage has also been launched with details regarding the incident, next steps, and safety guidance, which will receive real-time updates as information becomes available.