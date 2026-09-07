Maryland announces minimum wage pay raise for some BWI airport workers

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore used Labor Day to announce a minimum wage increase for some workers at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

Direct Maryland Aviation Administration contract workers at BWI will now earn a minimum of $18 an hour.

Moore also said he plans to introduce emergency legislation in 2027 that could lead to a minimum wage increase for indirect contract workers at BWI.

"To keep BWI competitive, we believe that employers that serve the airport must make a meaningful increase to its minimum wage with annual increases and paid leave for employees covered by the Secure Maryland Wage Act," Moore said. "Employers must also provide covered airport workers with a health and welfare supplement to ensure these workers have a path to receive quality, employer-paid health insurance."

The Secure Maryland Wage Act, originally passed in 2021, increased wages for contract workers of the MAA but excluded approximately 700 to 800 BWI workers not directly contracted by the MAA, according to the governor's office.

32BJ SEIU President Manny Pastreich praised the announcement.

"We are grateful to Governor Moore for providing a sorely needed wage increase for some of our BWI airport workers," Pastreich said. "Fair wages, quality health insurance, and paid time off are not just basic necessities for the workers who clean planes, secure terminals, and assist passengers — they help BWI retain the skilled, experienced workforce necessary to keep our airport safe."



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