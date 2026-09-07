Veteran Spotlight: The Harris Brothers' Legacy of Service

Veteran Spotlight, proudly sponsored by Valor Roofing, is honored to recognize two brothers whose commitment to military service helped strengthen the U.S. Army during a pivotal period in American history. This week, we spotlight Charles Harris and Alan Harris, brothers who each served as Army officers and built careers founded on leadership, responsibility, and service.

The older of the two brothers, Charles Harris, graduated from the University of Maryland before completing Officer Candidate School and earning a commission as a First Lieutenant in the U.S. Army Infantry. From 1970 to 1973, he served at Fort Polk, Louisiana, where he helped train and mentor new Soldiers during the Vietnam era. As Chairman of the Small Arms Committee, Charles oversaw live-fire training exercises and weapons qualification programs that prepared thousands of recruits for military service. His work emphasized discipline, accountability, and leadership, helping shape the next generation of Soldiers.

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His brother, Alan Harris, followed a similar path of service. After earning his commission through the ROTC program in 1972, Alan served nearly seven years in the Army and rose to the rank of Captain in the Ordnance Branch. Specializing in maintenance, logistics, and supply operations, he served at Fort Benning, Aberdeen Proving Ground, and in Germany with the 7th Army Training Command. As a Maintenance Officer at Grafenwöhr, he managed a major maintenance operation supporting Army training exercises, supervised dozens of German civilian employees, and provided senior commanders with critical updates on logistics and equipment readiness.

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After his military service, Alan continued contributing to national security through a successful career in defense contracting, extending his commitment to supporting America's defense mission.

Together, Charles and Alan Harris represent a remarkable family legacy of military leadership and service. Through training Soldiers, managing critical Army operations, and continuing to support national defense, the Harris brothers made lasting contributions that reached far beyond their years in uniform.

We thank Charles and Alan Harris for their dedication to the United States Army and for the example of service they continue to set.

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Veteran Spotlight is proudly sponsored by Valor Roofing, honoring veterans and the families whose service helps strengthen our nation.