MD 2 resurfacing project brings nighttime lane closures to Annapolis through mid-November

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Drivers along a busy stretch of MD 2 in Annapolis should prepare for several weeks of overnight lane closures beginning Tuesday.

The Maryland State Highway Administration will mill, patch and resurface MD 2, also known as Solomons Island Road, between Grand Oak Drive and MD 450, or West Street.

The project also includes ramps at the MD 2/MD 665 interchange.

Drivers can expect single and double-lane closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights while the work is underway.

Construction is scheduled to begin Tuesday night, Oct. 6, and continue through mid-November, weather permitting.

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