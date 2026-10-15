Maryland's first and only Malcolm X monument is unveiled at an Annapolis library with a time capsule

ANNAPOLIS, Md — Maryland unveiled its first and only monument honoring Malcolm X outside the Michael E. Busch Annapolis Library on Wednesday.

Carl Snowden, convener of the Caucus of African American Leaders, says the monument was years in the making. Snowden said he is proud to honor the true legacy of Malcolm X and ensure future generations understand the impact he had during the Civil Rights Movement.

"He was one of those iconic individuals that come once in a lifetime," Snowden said.

Dozens of people gathered Wednesday to get their first look at the new monument. Leaders from the county, city, state and federal level were in attendance, reflecting on the legacy of Malcolm X.

"I'm so pleased on this day that we're honoring Malcolm X, he completes we started with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and we ended it with Malcolm X. Malcolm X is the Apex of the memorials here in Anne Arundel County," Snowden said.

The monument costs $350,000. $70,000 came from the county, with the remainder funded by private donors.

"Freedom is not free and there's some things people have to do for themselves, if we want memorials that reflect our heroes we must be willing to pay for it. So what we were able to do, we got hundreds of donors...to make sure that this memorial will come to existence," Snowden said.

The monument also serves another purpose — it holds a time capsule with messages to future generations.

"This is the only memorial in the state of Maryland that has a time capsule that answers this question 50 years from the day. What will race relations be like in America?" Snowden said.

Many elected officials and others from the county have responded to that question. All of their answers remain sealed inside the time capsule until 2076, when America turns 300 years old.

Snowden says people can add their own ideas about what the future of race relations in our country will look like in 50 years inside the time capsule.

Contact the Anne Arundel County Public Library to have your ideas about what race relations will look like in 50 years placed in the time capsule.

To donate in support of the monument you can make a tax deductible donation to the Dr. Martin Luther King committee at its PO Box, located at 371 Annapolis Md, 21404.

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