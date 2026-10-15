Woman dies after stabbing in Penn North

BALTIMORE, Md. — A woman is dead, and a person of interest is in custody following a stabbing in Penn North Wednesday evening.

Officers were called to the 2400 block of Druid Hill Ave just before 5:30 for a report of a cutting incident.

They found a 40-year-old woman with a stab wound.

First responders attempted to aid the woman, but she was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

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