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Woman dies after stabbing in Penn North

Penn North Homicide Druid Ave
WMAR-2 News/Mikey Seitz
Penn North Homicide Druid Ave
Posted

BALTIMORE, Md. — A woman is dead, and a person of interest is in custody following a stabbing in Penn North Wednesday evening.

Officers were called to the 2400 block of Druid Hill Ave just before 5:30 for a report of a cutting incident.

They found a 40-year-old woman with a stab wound.

First responders attempted to aid the woman, but she was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Homicide detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story, so check back with WMAR2News.com for updates. Email the WMAR-2 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

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