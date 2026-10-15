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Marilyn Mosby's mortgage fraud conviction dismissed with prejudice after appeals court ruling

A federal judge granted a government motion to dismiss the charge after the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals vacated the former Baltimore state's attorney's mortgage fraud conviction.
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BALTIMORE, Md. — A federal judge has dismissed Marilyn Mosby's mortgage fraud conviction with prejudice, following a ruling from the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals that vacated the charge.

The appeals court found problems with jury instructions on venue and said the evidence was not sufficient to establish venue. The federal judge granted a government motion to dismiss the charge and ordered an amended judgment.

Mosby called the decision the end of a painful chapter and said she will continue fighting to keep her law license.

The Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals previously upheld her perjury convictions.

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