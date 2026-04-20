Maryland is one step closer to taking full ownership of Laurel Park

LAUREL, Md. — Maryland is one step closer to taking ownership of Laurel Park.

On Monday the Maryland Stadium Authority Board of Directors voted to recommend the state's $48.5 million purchase of the 229-acre horse racing site in Anne Arundel County. Since January 2025, Maryland has been leasing Laurel Park from its owners, the Stronach Group.

WMAR-2 News previously reported on a tentative agreement reached back in January.

The State's ultimate goal is to transform Laurel Park into a thoroughbred training hub, while turning Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore into the state's home for horse racing.

Currently Pimlico is undergoing redevelopment, which has forced the upcoming 151st Preakness Stakes to Laurel.

Once all set and done, Maryland officials estimate the Laurel initiative will account for 500 jobs, while saving $50 million in combined costs.

A Legislative Policy Committee review is next up in the State's process to fully acquire Laurel Park.

The Board of Public Works is anticipating a final vote later this year.