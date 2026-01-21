Under state ownership Laurel Park will transition from horse racing to training

LAUREL, Md. — A new era for Maryland horse racing could be on the horizon.

On Wednesday the Maryland Stadium Authority said it reached a tentative agreement with The Stronach Group to acquire Laurel Park.

The two sides are aiming to transform the facility into a thoroughbred training hub.

Opened in 1911 on 229-acres in Anne Arundel County, Laurel Park features dozens of daily races including the 151st Preakness Stakes, scheduled for later this year, while Baltimore's Pimlico Race Course undergoes redevelopment.

The State has already been leasing Laurel Park from the Stronach Group since January 2025, with the Maryland Jockey Club continuing to oversee daily operations.

"With approximately 1,100 horse stalls available for use at Laurel Park, day-to-day racing and training operations will be consolidated at the new statewide training center, while the Pimlico Race Course will transition to a “ship-in” racing model where horses and trainers will travel from other facilities to the venue on racing days," the Stadium Authority said in a release.

Officials estimate the Laurel initiative will account for 500 jobs while saving $50 million in combined costs.

The Stadium Authority also plans to create a task force that would determine the future of Shamrock Farm which could become a horse rescue sanctuary.

Once Pimlico construction is complete, it will replace Laurel as Maryland's main home for horse racing.

Maryland says the equine industry drives $3 billion in economic activity, supporting over 28,000 jobs equating to $1.2 billion in wages.

