BALTIMORE — A new chapter has begun for Pimlico Race Course and the Park Heights community with the ceremonial demolition of the historic horse racing venue.

The historic home of the Preakness Stakes is undergoing a $400 million project to modernize the track and revitalize the surrounding Park Heights community.

WATCH: Pimlico Race Course demolition begins as part of revitalization project Pimlico Race Course demolition begins as part of revitalization project

"A reimagined Pimlico that will create jobs, grow our economy, and generate a year-round hub of economic activity, not just in Park Heights, but for Park Heights," said an official at the ceremony.

Under the plan, 10% of annual profits will be reinvested in the community — with millions also going toward a new library and affordable housing.

Demolition is expected to wrap up this year, with construction beginning next year.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.