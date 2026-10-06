IKEA to close Annapolis Plan and order point at the end of October

Just two years after opening in Annapolis, IKEA is closing its Plan and order point.

The location on Solomons Island Road opened in April 2024.

IKEA said it made the decision as part of its strategy to invest more in home delivery, pickup services and online shopping.

The Annapolis location does not sell inventory that customers can take home that day. Instead, it offers consultations for people looking to plan and design their living spaces.

Once an order is placed, customers can have their purchases delivered rather than hauling them home from the store.

The location will close Oct. 31.

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