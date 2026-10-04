Discount airline Breeze launches nonstop BWI flights to Burlington and Vero Beach

Breeze Airways launched service at BWI Marshall Airport with new nonstop flights to Vermont and Florida.

The discount airline launches nonstop flights between Baltimore and Burlington, Vermont, on Sunday, with introductory one-way fares starting at $54.

The new route comes days after Breeze began nonstop service between BWI and Vero Beach, Florida, on Thursday. Introductory fares for that route start at $89 one way.

The two routes mark Breeze Airways’ arrival at BWI.

Breeze operates more than 300 year-round and seasonal routes to 91 cities in the United States, Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean.

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