Annapolis group calls for lower rates, $5 employee parking and more resident-only parking

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Annapolis Parking Alliance is calling for lower parking rates, $5 employee parking and more resident-only parking as city leaders consider changes to Annapolis’ parking system.

The group released a series of parking reform recommendations focused on employee and residential parking, affordability, accessibility, vendor accountability and access to public parking data.

Recommendations include a $5-a-day parking program for employees at available garages and lots. The group says a cheaper option could help move employee vehicles off residential streets.

For residents, the Alliance is proposing a Residential Parking Protection Pilot on streets experiencing the most overflow from commuters and employees. The proposal calls for expanding resident-only or resident-priority parking where needed and creating permits for residents' friends, family members and contractors.

The group is also calling for lower parking rates. It says Annapolis' street parking rates are comparable to downtown Philadelphia and higher than standard meter rates in Washington, D.C. The Alliance based its analysis on five year-round peer cities, including Alexandria, Virginia; Burlington, Vermont; Frederick, Maryland; Concord, New Hampshire; and St. Augustine, Florida.

The Alliance also opposes dynamic pricing and wants the city to publish parking utilization and revenue data quarterly. The group says Mills-Hillman Garage averaged about 32% utilization, excluding a free-parking period in February 2026.

Another recommendation calls for Annapolis to consolidate its three parking payment apps into one, while maintaining options for people who do not use smartphones.

Parking has been an ongoing issue in Annapolis. In August, WMAR-2 News reported that business owners and residents had formed the Annapolis Parking Alliance, saying complicated payment systems and parking conditions were hurting downtown businesses.

The city has also been working on its own reforms. A parking workgroup was formed in June after officials said nearly 40% of complaints handled by the city's ombudsman involved parking issues.

The city's first round of recommendations included moving Mills-Hillman Garage from prepaid parking to a pay-on-exit system, exploring a single parking app and changing how citations are reviewed and handled.

The Annapolis Parking Alliance's latest recommendations were sent to the mayor, City Council, city manager, parking reform workgroup and transportation officials as the city continues developing parking reform legislation and administrative changes

This is a developing story, so check back with WMAR2News.com for updates. Email the WMAR-2 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.