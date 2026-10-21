Silver Diner asks Gov. Wes Moore to intervene as it fights to remain at BWI Airport

Silver Diner is asking Gov. Wes Moore to intervene in its dispute with the company overseeing concessions at BWI Airport as the restaurant fights to remain at its longtime location.

In a letter sent to Moore Wednesday, Silver Diner Chairman Bob Giaimo asked the governor to help secure a new lease for the restaurant's location on the Southwest concourse. Silver Diner argues the state has authority under its agreement with Fraport to require a locally owned and operated restaurant in the space and is asking Moore to use that authority to help resolve the dispute.

The request is the latest development in a dispute WMAR-2 News first reported on in September, when Silver Diner filed a lawsuit against Fraport, the concessions developer and management company overseeing BWI's retail and dining spaces.

Silver Diner has operated at BWI since 2007 and employs about 120 people at the airport location.

In September, Silver Diner told WMAR-2 News that it reached an agreement with Fraport in 2022 that would allow the restaurant to remain in the same location while renovating the space. Silver Diner alleges that Fraport later added requirements that would involve demolishing and rebuilding the restaurant.

The restaurant estimated that work would cost between $8 million and $10 million. Silver Diner told WMAR at the time that it was willing to invest up to $4 million in renovations.

Fraport denied the allegations when WMAR-2 News reached out in September, saying the claims were unfounded and that the company had complied with its contractual obligations and acted in good faith.

Now, Silver Diner is taking its case directly to the governor.

In Wednesday's letter, Giaimo argued that the Maryland Aviation Administration's agreement with Fraport gives the state authority to require a locally owned restaurant in the space. Silver Diner is asking Moore to use the state's authority to help keep the restaurant at its current BWI location.

WMAR-2 News reached out to Gov. Wes Moore’s office and Fraport for comment on the latest request.

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