Competitive primaries for state's attorneys, sheriffs, and more local offices

Click on each candidate to learn more, and click on the question boxes to see the candidate's answer:

In the counties included where Judges of the Orphans' Court are elected, there are three seats in each county.

To learn more about candidates in other races, check out our voting guide.

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Note: The candidate info will be updated as more responses come in. If you are a candidate in this race, and your primary race is competitive, and you did not receive the survey, please email newsroom@wmar.com, with a subject line: Attn: Amanda Election Survey.