TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County hasn't had a Republican county executive since the mid-1990s, but two candidates are welcoming the challenge of trying to change that.

Kimberly Stansbury and Patrick Dyer are both seeking the Republican nomination for Baltimore County Executive. Early voting is already underway ahead of the June 23 primary.

Two Republicans eyeing Baltimore County Executive seat Two Republicans want a chance to flip the Baltimore County Executive seat

When asked what their first priority would be if elected, both candidates pointed to public safety.

"Top priority for me is safety. If we can't keep the people of Baltimore County safe, then why are they paying so much in taxes? That is the number one priority. If you go back to political science 101, that is the main tenet of any political campaign. You have to keep people safe," Stansbury said.

"I believe that as County Executive, my number one priority is public safety. That is my, that is where my focus is going to be. It's going to be the number one item in my budget. I believe strongly that the safety of our citizens is the number one priority because everything flows from safety," Dyer said.

Both candidates also addressed accountability within Baltimore County Public Schools.

Dyer called for a closer look at how school funding is being spent.

"I'm a firm believer that we need to have the inspector general look at the books of the Baltimore County school system. I believe the citizens of Baltimore County are due a receipt in terms of where that money is allocated. The education of our children is one of my primary goals. We need to educate these young kids. They're our future. We need to invest in early childhood education. Studies have shown if you don't have a child that is not able to read by the 3rd grade, he's going to be absent. He's going to be frustrated. So we need to make sure that the money is flowing to the classrooms," Dyer said.

Stansbury pointed to the county's existing school funding structure and what she described as a lack of oversight.

"The Baltimore County budget automatically gives 50% of its budget to Baltimore County Public Schools. Right now that's around $2.5 billion but we have no accountability for what is used," Stansbury said.

"This money has to get to the teachers and to the students. This is something that we owe them. We are failing our students when only 50% are reading on grade level and less than 40% are performing math at grade level. This isn't their fault, it's ours and we need to correct it," Stansbury said.

On the challenge of running as a Republican in a county that has leaned Democratic for decades, both candidates made a direct appeal to voters.

"If you like the way things are going and you are satisfied with the way government works then keep on doing what you're doing, but if you think that Baltimore County can be better, if you think that there's things about it that you don't quite understand or you don't quite get why they do what they do, let someone else have a chance. Let a Republican in to just go over things, do a reset. I'm all about basics, and we need to get back to basics. Let's find out where the money is. Let's find out how it is being used and how we can use it to better Baltimore County," Stansbury said.

Dyer framed his candidacy as a historic opportunity.

"I'm asking the voters of Baltimore County to be part of history. It has been over 36 years that we've had a Republican in the county seat. When you had one party rule for such a long time, you tend to lack the courage to make tough decisions and you tend to forget who you're working for. I'm gonna be working for the citizens and the taxpayers of Baltimore County. There are so many entrepreneurial people that have been in a sense on the sidelines because it's been one party rule and our county would certainly benefit by having different voices. I will bring different voices to the table," Dyer said.

The Baltimore County primary is June 23.

A full copy of the interview is available on our YouTube.