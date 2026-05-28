Anne Arundel County executive democratic candidates make their case ahead of Maryland primary

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Five candidates are running to replace Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman, with four Democrats competing for their party's nomination ahead of the Maryland primary.

Republican Dave Crawford is the only candidate on the GOP side, meaning he automatically advances from the primary. Democratic voters, however, face a choice between four candidates: county council members Allison Pickard and Pete Smith, Pittman administration Special Assistant James Kitchin, and city and regional planner Kyle Nembhard.

Pickard is serving her second term as councilwoman for the Second District.

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"I'm excited to move forward into the executive branch where we really get to execute and implement, uh, all of the policies that we've put forth," Pickard said.

Smith has served on the county council for 14 years on and off.

"You will see that there is a crystal clear option in this race, uh, when you look at our resume when you judge me on my report card, you will see that I've been doing my homework for this county for the last 14 years," Smith said.

Kitchin has served as special assistant in the Pittman administration for the past 7 years.

"I have the most relevant experience and I am the most ready on day one to come in and create a smooth transition from the Pittman administration into the next 4 years," Kitchin said.

Nembhard has worked as a city and regional planner in the transportation field since 2002.

"I am literally an average citizen, like the majority of, of folks in Anne Arundel County, actually all the folks in Anne Arundel County. Um, who just like them, feel like their voices aren't heard," Nembhard said.

Where the candidates agree — and differ

All 4 Democratic candidates share similar positions on many of the county's major issues, including housing affordability, public safety, mental health services, and education funding. Their approaches, however, differ.

On housing, Pickard emphasizes supply and transit-oriented development.

"I've been wholly focused on redevelopment and transit oriented development, which is exciting about creating cool spaces, uh, around our Mark station. Or our light rail stations so that maybe we'll attract those younger folks who want to have walkable communities and really neat spaces -- and be closer to where they work," Pickard said.

All 4 candidates support increasing public safety staffing. Smith pointed to specific numbers to illustrate the strain on current personnel.

"In fact, on the police side of the house we're about 809 positions. The reality is 1200 is where we should be at with this current population here in Anne Arundel County. We got about 850 to 900, uh, fire department personnel, uh, who are answering well over 100,000 calls every single year. That's significant," Smith said.

All 4 candidates also support funding mental health services and violence interruption programs. Both Nembhard and Smith expressed a personal connection to the issue and called for more community policing. Nembhard described the impact of officers who knew their neighborhoods.

"Where I grew up we were fortunate, I don't know if that was by design or by chance, but like me and my friends, we knew the folks who, you know, walked the beat in our neighborhood. So, that intimate knowledge, that integration can make the difference between a good student who's just in the wrong place at the wrong time getting shot," Nembhard said.

On education, all 4 candidates support maintaining funding growth for county schools. Kitchin is the only candidate in the race endorsed by the teachers union.

"Like I'm a pro-education candidate, um, come from a pro-education family, and that didn't change because I got their endorsement," Kitchin said.

Public financing

Anne Arundel County has a public financing system for campaigns. Kitchin is the only candidate in this race using it.

"I'm not taking any corporate money, any PAC money, no developer money. I'm also not taking any union money," Kitchin said.

All 4 candidates support the public financing system and said they would like to see more political candidates use it in the future.

Why vote for me?

With so much common ground among the candidates, voters may find it difficult to choose. Each candidate made their case.

Kitchin pointed to his experience inside the current administration.

"I have the most relevant experience and I am the most ready on day one to come in and create a smooth transition from the Pittman administration into the next 4 years," Kitchin said.

Nembhard framed his candidacy around his connection to everyday residents.

"I don't see voters. I see my neighbors, I see friends, I see family, the same people that I'm in the trenches all the time, all day, going to county council meetings and speaking up on their behalf and fighting to be heard, you know, like just, just to be heard, to have a seat at the table," Nembhard said.

Pickard highlighted the support she has built across the county.

"I'm really proud of the coalition I've built, and I feel like it's a real testament to my track record of getting results for our community," Pickard said.

Smith pointed to his long record of service.

"You will see that there is a crystal clear option in this race, uh, when you look at our resume when you judge me on my report card, you will see that I've been doing my homework for this county for the last 14 years," Smith said.

Early voting begins June 11. The Maryland primary is June 23. Whoever wins the Democratic nomination will face Crawford in the November general election.

JAMES KITCHIN

Full interview with Anne Arundel County Executive candidate James Kitchin Meet the candidates for Anne Arundel County Executive: James Kitchin

Key Campaign Message:

Kitchin positions himself as the candidate of government reform and transparency, emphasizing his unique use of the county's new public financing system. As the only candidate refusing corporate, developer, PAC, and union money, he frames his campaign around eliminating special interest influence in county government.

Core Qualifications:



Executive Experience: Seven-plus years in the Pittman administration, including roles in budget, legislative affairs, and communications

Education Background: Former teacher and current spouse of a 4th-grade teacher

"Ready on Day One": Claims unique preparation for executive role through administrative experience

Policy Priorities:



Housing: Rejects "supply-side" approach, insists on building specifically affordable units rather than hoping market-rate construction reduces costs

Education: Strongly supports record $72.8 million education increase; endorsed by Teachers Association of Anne Arundel County

Environment: Proposes "no net loss of forest" program and opposes one-size-fits-all bulk regulations

Immigration: Strongest advocate for expanding Family Protection Initiative

Notable Positions:



Only candidate using public financing system

Most detailed critique of supply-side housing theory

Emphasizes upstream public safety investments over enforcement-only approach

Supports using rainy day fund to address potential federal cuts

KYLE NEMBHARD

Full interview with Anne Arundel County Executive candidate Kyle Nembhard Meet the candidates for Anne Arundel County Executive: Kyle Nembhard

Key Campaign Message:

Nembhard presents himself as the "average citizen" candidate bringing fresh perspective and community empowerment to county government. He emphasizes transparency, community engagement, and reducing barriers between government and residents.

Core Qualifications:



Professional Background: City and regional planner with development experience

Community Advocacy: Extensive volunteer work and community organizing

Outsider Status: Only candidate without prior elected office experience

Policy Priorities:



Housing: Supports increased supply but emphasizes affordable units near transit corridors to reduce car dependency

Education: Advocates for maximum 20 students per classroom; child of union member though not endorsed by teachers

Transportation: Strong focus on transit-oriented development and reducing car dependency

Public Safety: Emphasizes community integration of law enforcement, drawing from personal positive police relationships

Notable Positions:



Late entry candidate who couldn't access public financing due to timing

Most detailed focus on transit and transportation solutions

Unique emphasis on empowering communities through government transparency

Economic argument for protecting immigrant workers

PETE SMITH

Full interview with Anne Arundel County Executive candidate Pete Smith Meet the candidates for Anne Arundel County Executive: Pete Smith

Key Campaign Message:

Smith emphasizes his proven track record and deep institutional knowledge, positioning himself as the candidate who has "done the homework" through 14 years of council service and 28 years of military experience.

Core Qualifications:



Legislative Experience: 14 years on county council (with breaks), including budget committee work

Military Service: 28 years as Marine, including overseas deployments

Institutional Knowledge: Claims deepest understanding of county operations and needs

Policy Priorities:



Public Safety: Most specific staffing targets - wants 1,200 police officers (currently ~809) and 1,200-1,300 firefighters (currently 850-900)

Housing: Supports county "driving the train" rather than leaving to market; backs cottage home bill creating $200k homes

Economic Development: Strong emphasis on P3 partnerships and reducing federal dependency

Education: Detailed history supporting education funding since 2012, including Blueprint implementation

Notable Positions:



Most specific public safety staffing numbers

Created stormwater remediation fund

Personal story about police officer saving his life

Opposes 287G immigration enforcement based on experience and human dignity

ALLISON PICKARD

Full interview with Anne Arundel County Executive candidate Allison Pickard Meet the candidates for Anne Arundel County Executive: Allison Pickard

Key Campaign Message:

Pickard presents herself as the "successful legislator" who gets things done through coalition building and bipartisan cooperation. She emphasizes governing as a "team sport" and her proven ability to pass significant legislation.

Core Qualifications:



Legislative Track Record: Two terms on county council with major bill passage

Education Experience: Former Board of Education member during significant reforms

Coalition Building: Emphasizes bringing together labor and private sector supporters

Policy Priorities:



Housing: Strong "supply-side" advocate supporting zoning changes, transit-oriented development, and smaller lot sizes to increase overall housing stock

Environment: Proudest of creating Resilience Authority and securing federal partnerships

Education: Former Board of Education member supporting teacher pay increases and continued funding growth

Federal Relations: Strongest emphasis on leveraging federal partnerships and funding

Notable Positions:



Most detailed legislative accomplishments (Resilience Authority, education reforms)

Strongest advocate for market-based housing solutions

Helped create public financing system but chose traditional fundraising route

Most experience with federal grant acquisition and partnerships

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