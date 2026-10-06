UMBC poll: Moore leads Cox by 27 points in Maryland governor's race

With Election Day about a month away, a new poll shows where Maryland's race for governor stands.

Gov. Wes Moore leads Republican Dan Cox 51% to 24% among likely voters, according to a new poll from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County's Institute of Politics. Another 14% of voters remain undecided.

The poll surveyed 776 Maryland likely voters from Sept. 22 through Sept. 27 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

Moore also leads among unaffiliated voters, with 40% supporting him compared with 14% for Cox. But that group has plenty of voters still up for grabs, with 27% undecided.

Most voters who have already chosen a candidate appear firm in their decision. Overall, 74% said they are set on their choice, while 23% said they could change their mind. Among Moore supporters, 84% said they are set, compared with 74% of Cox supporters.

The poll also found strong interest in the November election. Seventy-nine percent of likely voters said they are very or somewhat enthusiastic about voting. That includes 81% of Democrats, 80% of Republicans and 75% of unaffiliated voters.

When it comes to casting their ballots, 35% said they plan to vote in person on Election Day, 31% plan to vote by mail, and 30% plan to vote early in person.

Voters were also asked how they view the politics of the two major-party candidates. Thirty-six percent described Moore as a moderate, while 30% called him progressive and 18% very progressive. For Cox, 31% described him as very conservative and 29% as conservative.

UMBC plans to release additional poll results Wednesday and Thursday.

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