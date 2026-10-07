UMBC poll: Majority of Maryland voters oppose amendment changing congressional redistricting rules

A majority of Maryland likely voters say they plan to vote against Question 3, a proposed constitutional amendment on how the state draws congressional districts, according to a new UMBC poll.

The poll found 53% plan to vote against Question 3, compared with 25% who plan to vote for it. Another 19% said they don't know how they'll vote.

Question 3 would eliminate Maryland's requirement that congressional districts be compact and connected, removing restrictions on how state lawmakers can draw congressional district lines. A vote against the amendment would keep those requirements in place.

Opposition was highest among Republicans, with 74% against and 9% in favor. But the poll also found more Democrats opposed Question 3 than supported it, 42% to 35%. Among unaffiliated voters, 59% were against it, and 17% were in favor.

RELATED CONTENT: Maryland voters will decide if congressional gerrymandering is allowed

The poll also asked voters more broadly about drawing congressional district lines to favor one political party over another. 83% said partisan line-drawing is a major problem facing American democracy.

When asked specifically about the political implications of Question 3, 49% said they don't like drawing districts to favor one party and believe it should not be done, while another 30% said they don't like it but believe it is sometimes necessary. Six percent said they like the practice and believe it should be done.

UMBC made an important distinction in how it conducted the survey. Respondents were given a plain-language description of Question 3 rather than the exact language that will appear on the ballot. UMBC notes in the poll that the wording and framing of ballot measures can affect how voters respond.

The UMBC Poll surveyed 776 Maryland likely voters from Sept. 22 through Sept. 27. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

This is a developing story, so check back with WMAR2News.com for updates. Email the WMAR-2 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.