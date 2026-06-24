New faces set to enter Maryland County Executive offices

BALTIMORE — With multiple Maryland County Executives term-limited, Tuesday's Primary Election introduced new faces likely to take office after November.

Outgoing Howard County Executive Calvin Ball will be succeeded by his endorsed candidate, former Maryland Delegate Vanessa Atterbeary.

She defeated current Howard Councilwoman Deb Jung and Liz Walsh to be the Democratic nominee.

Considering no Republican ran, it's likely Atterbeary will be Howard County's next elected leader.

Meanwhile, in Baltimore County, a heated race between Councilmen Julian Jones and Izzy Patoka has yet to be called.

As of publishing time, Jones remains nearly 8,000 votes ahead. Patrick Dyer won the Republican nomination.

Over in Anne Arundel County, Democrat Allison Pickard will face Dave Crawford in the race for County Executive. The AP called that race at 12:17 a.m.

Moving on to Harford County, incumbent Bob Cassilly will run as the Republican nominee against either Matthew Brown or Barbara Kreamer, who are in a nail-biter separated by only four votes, according to the Maryland Board of Elections.

