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2026 MD Primary: Live Blog 🔴

Stick with WMAR-2 News through Election night for the latest updates
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🔴3:33 pm: Reporter Jeff Morgan is out covering a big race, the race for the 41st District between Senate President Bill Ferguson and challenger Bobby LaPin.

Here's a look at early voter turnout across the state.

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We're keeping you up to date with all the latest developments this Primary Election Day in Maryland, with races from the Governor to the local sheriffs.

You can find our candidate guide for information about the candidates here. You can find our race tracker here.