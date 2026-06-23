2026 MD Primary: Live Blog 🔴

🔴3:33 pm: Reporter Jeff Morgan is out covering a big race, the race for the 41st District between Senate President Bill Ferguson and challenger Bobby LaPin.

We’re at Hampstead Hill academy in District 46 covering the Senate President Ferguson Vs Bobby LaPin race.



So far I’ve been told turnout has been low with under 200 voters as of 1pm. @wmar2news pic.twitter.com/U1ZgqHRzke — Jeff Morgan (@JeffMorganTV) June 23, 2026

Here's a look at early voter turnout across the state.

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We're keeping you up to date with all the latest developments this Primary Election Day in Maryland, with races from the Governor to the local sheriffs.

You can find our candidate guide for information about the candidates here. You can find our race tracker here.