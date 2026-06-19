More than 185,000 Marylanders turned out to vote early

One in every 20 eligible active voters showed up to early voting locations across the state to cast a ballot, according to the State Board of Elections.

More than 46,600 people turned up on the last day of early voting, Thursday, June 18.

More people turned out to early vote this year than in the last two primary elections, in 2024 and 2022, based on data from the State Board of Elections.

Local Boards of Election across the state have also received another 165,509 mail-in ballots (not including the ones that may have been impacted by the printing error).

Between mail-in ballots and early votes, more than 350,000 Marylanders have already cast a ballot ahead of Tuesday's primary election.

That represents more than 9.5% of eligible voters across the state.

Here's a look at voting by ballot type over the last couple of election cycles:

If you haven't voted yet, you still have an opportunity to vote in person on Primary Election Day. Polls open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23, and close at 8 p.m.