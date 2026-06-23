Happy to be voting in Harford County

FALLSTON, Md. — At one of Harford County’s largest precincts, voters flocked like duck’s in a puddle to reach the gymnasium inside Fallston High School determined to exercise their right.

“We always vote. It’s very important,” said Mary Kay Herzog of Bel Air.

“We’ve never missed a vote,” added her husband.

“I don’t think so,” she nodded in agreement.

It’s a level of commitment only surpassed by 19-year-old Owen King, who has come of age to express his voice at the polls.

“This is my first time,” King told us, “I was a little nervous. Had to call my dad. ‘I’m not really sure what to do’, but he was just like, ‘Go in there. They’ll have it all set up for you. It should be nice and easy’, and it was a good time. It was an honor to experience for the first time.”

Much like the rain, voting here came in spurts, but never really let up by mid-day.

“This morning, even with the rain, we’ve been pretty steady. I would say a constant flow of people. Hasn’t really had a lot of down time,” said Precinct Co-Chief Judge Bruce Wright, “I would say compared to the last primary when it was the presidential election, slightly less than that, but not a whole lot different.”

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And it wasn’t just here at this precinct, we’re told throughout the county, turnout seemed to be down this year.

An unofficial tally of early voting ballots, while they haven’t officially been counted yet, appears to be in the 10 thousand range---somewhat lower than in the past, which has also been reflected in Tuesday’s turnout.

“The turnout is pretty slow. Slower than we like it,” said Harford County Elections Director Stephanie Taylor, “Everything is going smoothly. All of the polling places opened on time. You just got to get the people out and vote. That’s… you need to get the word out. I thought the political signs would do it, because there’s plenty of them out there.”

A busy campaign season with no shortage of high-profile local races now left up to the people to decide, whether they’re experienced voters, like the Herzogs.

“We need a few more good people willing to stand up and say, ‘This is the way we’ve done things in the past and it worked. Let’s try that again.’”

Or those casting ballots for the first time, like King.

“Get out there! Go vote!” he exclaimed.