'We are really thrilled': Top Inner Harbor institutions excited about impact of Harborplace revival

BALTIMORE — Harborplace, along the Inner Harbor in downtown Baltimore, was once the City's hotspot, a trendy location for locals and visitors.

It opened in 1980, and instantly became the place to be, with the water and boats placed for showcase in near view. It quickly turned into a national landmark.

However, over the past decade, or so, shops and restaurants have continued to close, and the thrill of the Inner Harbor has declined.

But now, there's hope for the Inner Harbor, and businesses surrounding it.

Baltimore-based MCB Real Estate has come to an agreement with Baltimore City to acquire Harborplace in Downtown Baltimore.

In addition, state officials secured more than $155 million of state funding to revamp the Inner Harbor area.

Top institutions in the Inner Harbor told WMAR-2 News they are excited about the impact the new developer will make as a premiere attraction in Baltimore.

"I think all of us are just really looking for that energy and vibrancy that will come with having the new developer here and having more people and more energy in their businesses, said Jennifer Driban, Senior Vice President and Chief Mission Officer. "It will provide something for our guests to do and it will provide something for locals to do."

Managing partner of MCB P. David Bramble said developers are going to revive Harborplace, and turn it back into what it once was — a destination location.

“Harborplace is Baltimore’s front porch – first and foremost, a destination location for residents of the City and surrounding region,” Bramble said. “The level of disinvestment and disrepair that has happened to one of our City’s crown jewels has been heartbreaking for me and so many others."

People express a desire for more local businesses in Harborplace

The investment in Harborplace brings excitement to staples along the Inner Harbor — the National Aquarium and Maryland Science Center. It's not just about the economic impact, but also just making the Inner Harbor more vibrant for visitors.

“We are really thrilled that there is a new developer that's coming in, that's going to revitalize the Inner Harbor, that's going to take the Harborplace pavilions and make them another vibrant and shining piece, a center point for the Inner Harbor," Driban said.

The National Aquarium became an anchor in the Inner Harbor since 1981, since just about the start of Harborplace.

While the aquarium remains a top destination in downtown Baltimore, Driban said being partners with the new developers of Harborplace will be beneficial for everyone along the Harbor.

“For anchors like the National Aquarium and Science Center, and all of our other partners here in the Inner Harbor, it is really great to have some place for our guests to go, someplace for people in this city to congregate,” Driban said.

The exact plans to revitalize Harborplace have yet to be released.

Mayor Brandon Scott also acknowledged the continuing decline of Harborplace, but called the agreement a new chapter.

“Bringing Baltimore vision, Baltimore community investment, and Baltimore style to transform Harborplace into a landmark destination where residents can go to enjoy the best that we have to offer – thriving small businesses, green spaces, and cultural venues," Scott said.

However, Driban, and other institutions in the Inner Harbor, are excited about the possibilities.

"The National Aquarium is really thrilled to be partners, and to be at the table, and help where we can help and be great partners to this city, to the developer and all of the other organizations and institutions that are here in the Harbor. We are excited to move forward and be great partners," Driban said. "The National Aquarium is an anchor institution for tourists, but also for locals, so having that vibrancy here, it will really help all of us in the long run."

The National Aquarium hopes the new developer will invest in sustainability for the future of Harborplace.

The CEO of the National Aquarium sent WMAR-2 News this statement:

“As a conservation organization situated squarely on the water’s edge, we at the National Aquarium recognize the daunting challenges Baltimore will face from global climate change and sea level rise. We believe the redevelopment of Harborplace provides a generational opportunity to approach those challenges thoughtfully, with an emphasis on long-term sustainability. New infrastructure that incorporates nature-based solutions will be more sustainable and provide amenities for all who visit the Inner Harbor. Examples already exist—such as the engineered floating wetland in our waterfront campus project [aqua.org]—that can connect people with nature while sequestering carbon and increasing coastal resilience. We’re ready to share what we’ve learned to ensure the new Harborplace’s long-term sustainability."

"As one of those lucky enough to have enjoyed Harborplace in its early years, I got to forage the Food Hall’s 25 quirky purveyors and browse intriguing shops like Dr. Watson’s Embraceable Zoo. Restoring Harborplace to a hyper-local, Baltimore-centric concept does seem to make sense. But, to ensure Baltimore gets it right, we believe the redesign should start with Baltimoreans themselves. What do our residents want from their Inner Harbor? What assets within Baltimore should this reimagined space be amplifying?"

"We suggest this new direction for Harborplace be informed by an ongoing process of community engagement, one that emphasizes continued collaboration with the people it serves. We look forward to being an active part of that journey.”

