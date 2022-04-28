State officials secure more than $155 million to revamp Inner Harbor area

BALTIMORE — Downtown Baltimore, and the Inner Harbor, will soon undergo a major reconstruction.

State officials secured more than $155 million of state funding to revamp the downtown area.

Once upon a time downtown Baltimore was a thriving attraction.

The Inner Harbor was once many people's go to destination, but overtime that changed. Now, people often describe the harbor as run down and aged.

"This used to be a good place to hang out," said Baltimore resident Tyler Brookman. "I remember when I was little, I used to go out there a lot. It was just a fun place for me and my family, but now since COVID hit everything's kind of died off."

State officials agreed major cities require a thriving downtown which is why more than $155 million will be dedicated to renovating the area by creating attractions to draw people back to what the harbor once was.

"We believe that Baltimore's best days are ahead of us. And this money is part of the downpayment on ensuring that those best days come to fruition," said Brooke Lierman, a Maryland state delegate.

Although the investment is a major milestone, some people wonder if the funding will reduce the crime and homelessness that harbor place has experienced lately.

"The downtown partnership has taken the lead and has brought an entirely new team to really help provide the services to give those without homes the ability to have the support they need to be successful. We've got to get it right and we've got to make sure that we have opportunities across the board," said Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson.

Organizers want the Inner Harbor to benefit everyone, and with community input, they say in a few years there will be more local restaurants, shopping, and family activities.

"I really hope downtown can get back to what it used to be. I think this is a great thing to redevelop it," said Issiah Davis, a Baltimore resident.