People express a desire for more local businesses in Harbor Place

BALTIMORE — What was once a booming attraction right in the center of Baltimore, quickly turned into a no man's land.

Harbor Place struggled with business closing and restaurants shutting down, but there may be a turning point.

Mayor Brandon Scott announced, Baltimore based MCB Real Estate will revamp Harborplace.

"It's a little worn down right now. It's not how I remember it as a kid. I think we need to bring back more local business to the area, so it can get that Baltimore feel," said Alex Osborn.

City leaders say change is coming soon. The Greater Baltimore Committee is in talks with the City and stays up to date with the project.

Officials say they think the communities voice will be a big factor in this initiative.

"We do have a local developer taking ownership. I think is a very promising sign. I think we're going to have to wait to see what the community wants and make sure the developer knows the wants," said Donald Fry, President and CEO of Greater Baltimore Community.

Feedback is key a component. Residents are encouraged to reach out to the city and voice their opinion.

