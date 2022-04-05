Baltimore based group agrees to acquire and revive downtown Harborplace

BALTIMORE — Baltimore based MCB Real Estate has come to an agreement with the City to acquire Harborplace in Downtown.

Since 2013, Ashkenazy Acquisition, a firm out of New York, has owned the long struggling property.

In 2019, a judge ordered Harborplace into receivership and later appointed IVL Group to oversee it.

IVL is expected to seek court approval in Baltimore City Circuit Court, which would give MCB full rights to begin new planning and designing.

“Harborplace is Baltimore’s front porch – first and foremost, a destination location for residents of the City and surrounding region,” said P. David Bramble, Managing Partner of MCB. “The level of disinvestment and disrepair that has happened to one of our City’s crown jewels has been heartbreaking for me and so many others."

Harborplace first opened in 1980 as a national landmark, a first of its kind waterfront mall with restaurants and shopping.

RELATED: H&M closure leaves only Hooters at Harborplace's Light Street Pavilion

Last month clothing retailer H&M closed its doors, leaving only Hooters at Harborplace's Light Street Pavilion, although some businesses remain at the Pratt Street Pavilion.

Future plans are unclear for the Gallery across the street, which shuttered last September.

