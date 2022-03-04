Two contractors injured after vacant home collapses in Baltimore City

BALTIMORE — A vacant home collapsed Friday morning in Baltimore City, trapping two contractors.

It happened just before 11am, in the unit block of S. Fulton Avenue.

Fire crews rescued both, but not before at least one suffered serious injuries.

Concerns over vacant homes in Baltimore City's have reemerged, following the January deaths of three firefighters.

Paul Butrim, Kelsey Sadler and Kenneth Lacayo died while battling a blaze at a vacant home on S. Stricker Street.

Problems with vacants haven't stopped since.

Nearly a dozen people were left without a place to live after a two-alarm fire at a vacant home on North Carey Street.

About a week before that, all it took was some wind to knock down a vacant home in North Baltimore's Coldstream-Homestead-Montebello neighborhood.

Then two weeks earlier, a video went viral of a squatter jumping from 3-story vacant home on North Gilmore Street.

As of January 28, there were 15,032 vacant houses in Baltimore City — 13,560 of which are privately owned.

